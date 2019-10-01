Adele’s new celeb boyfriend revealed

Adele has been on a number of dates with Skepta - and friends predict they could become a couple.

The music superstars, who both hail from Tottenham, have been in regular contact since 31-year-old Adele's marriage split in April,The Sun reports.

And she celebrated the grime star's 37th birthday during a night out at the Crystal Maze experience in London less than two weeks ago.

A source revealed: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection.

"They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

Adele, arguably the biggest musical act of the past decade. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Adele has a son Angelo, who turns seven this month, and Skepta became a dad in November last year. The source said: "They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well."

Skepta - real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr - told ES Magazine in 2016: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

The same year Adele, whose hits include Skyfall and Someone Like You, posted a picture of Mercury Prize winner Skepta and wrote "Tottenham Boy" alongside a heart emoji.

Skepta retweeted it with the words "love you" and an emoji of a red rose.

Three months later Skepta told the website IBTimes UK: "She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she (tweeted) a picture that said 'Tottenham boy' and she's from Tottenham as well.

Grime artist Skepta — they’re both Tottenham kids. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

"I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham."

Adele split from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, 45, after dating since 2011. Earlier this year The Sun revealed she told pals she was eager to return to the dating scene.

Skepta had a brief relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell early last year. But they are thought to have split after she discovered another woman was expecting his daughter, River.

On Monday night a spokesman for Adele said: "No reply at this time." A representative for Skepta did not respond to requests for comment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.