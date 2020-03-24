ADJOURNED: Court responds to virus threat

NOOSA Magistrates Court resembled a pop-up stall today as the justice system deals with COVID-19 locally.

Police prosecutor Seargent Melissa Campbell sat at a makeshift desk outside the court rooms filing adjournments for those with matters to be heard on Tuesday.

“We are adjourning most items and all those larger matters with sentencing won’t sit today,” Sgt Campbell said.

While court remained open and sitting and Noosa News was invited to enter the courtroom, we were informed only small matters would be finalised today.

It is believed this will continue for some weeks.