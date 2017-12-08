Adopt a family in Noosa this Christmas

ADOPT-A-FAMILY: Christmas hampers packed and ready to be distributed to needy families.

EVERY day is difficult for the 2000 people in the Noosa area that the St Vincent De Paul Society assists each year - but Christmas is a particularly tough time.

To assist, The St Vincent De Paul Society has prepared about 100 hampers as part of the Adopt-a-Family project.

President of the local conference, Sue Stack said the hampers contained all the ingredients for Christmas lunch, table decorations and gifts.

"The stresses facing people throughout the year can be daunting and can arise from the loss of a job, under-employment, accident, sickness, disability, domestic violence, the high cost of housing and rent, utilities and education,” she said.

"Families trying to cope with any one, or a combination of those pressures on a daily basis, become anxious and overwhelmed as Christmas approaches.”

That's where the St Vincent De Paul Society steps in, doing all it can to give people a hand up with support and referral services but also with practical emergency relief, including food, to help relieve the immediate pressures.

Ms Stack said all parents wanted their children to have a happy Christmas.

"They say: 'I don't really care about me, as long as the children have something'.”

Ms Stack said the Noosa conference was grateful for community organisations such as the Noosa News adopting a family and asked others in the Noosa community to join in.

"Bring the Christmas spirit alive and agree to adopt-a-family by preparing a hamper - give the gifts of hope and joy this Christmas.”

Phone Jim on 0448055946.