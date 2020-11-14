‘Adorable’: Baby haka video goes viral

The haka has become famous for striking fear into the hearts of opponents, but this video sending social media wild is melting them.

The haka has become famous for striking fear into the hearts of opponents, but this video sending social media wild is melting them.

There aren't many better sights in the sporting world than watching the New Zealand All Blacks perform the haka.

Any time the All Blacks are playing, it's simply stop whatever you're doing and get your eyeballs to a screen when it comes time for them to perform the ceremonial dance.

The ceremonial dance, which originated from Maori culture, is done ahead of every game to try and rattle the opponents while giving the All Blacks the mental edge.

Even those who aren't a fan of the game will tune in to watch the spine tingling displays from the fearsome men in black.

This haka video which is taking the internet by storm however isn't exactly striking fear into the hearts of anyone. Instead it's melting them.

Originally posted to TikTok by user @focuswithdan, the video has amassed more than 725,000 views at the time of writing and been liked more than 131,000 times.

The video was shared to Twitter and quickly whipped around social media with the video showing a Maori baby learning the haka.

This Maori baby learning the Haka Dance is everything i want to see from the internet 💪🤗 pic.twitter.com/dqe8LbEyAm — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) November 13, 2020

Fans on social media couldn't get enough of the adorable video with every user falling in love at the sight of the youngster.

"This baby is 1,000x more intimidating than me," Former NBA writer Joel Brigham wrote.

"Adorable and future beast," Dallas Cowboys write Clarence Hill Jr. wrote.

"This is beyond epic ... the end is the cutest thing ever," one user added.

"This was one of those too adorable for twitter moments. I also love how the father is teaching this in a fun way for the child. Some days your soul just needs one if these tweets to reaffirm your humanity," another added.

The haka was thrown into the spotlight late last year when calls were made for the team to drop it from their pre-game.

Thankfully those calls weren't followed and the All Blacks continue to do the traditional dance ahead of every game.

They'll be back in action today when they take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship with the game getting underway at 5:10pm (AEDT).

Originally published as 'Adorable': Baby haka video goes viral