Adorable puggles released after months of care

TWO adorable little echidna puggles have been released back into the wild in Northern Rivers Bush land after months of care.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokeswoman said the first puggle came into care on August 24 last year. Mum echidna died after being hit by a car some time earlier.

"His rescuer Damian was driving along High Street in Goonellabah when he came across Mum Echidna on the road, he stopped and noticed something moving on her stomach," the spokeswoman said.

"Rescuer Damian called WIRES 24 hour hotline for help, and delivered the deceased echidna to WIRES volunteer Leoni.

"Leoni was able to safely remove a tiny puggle very much alive from mum's pouch. The puggle was tiny with eyes not yet open, no spines and very much dependent on mum for survival."

The spokeswoman said the second puggle came into care on December 3 when he was accidentally dug up by an excavator working in Lismore.

"He would most likely have been fast asleep deep in a burrow, waiting for mum to return," she said.

"As much as he was unlucky in being dug up, luck was definitely on his side as he was not injured plus the fact that he was actually noticed."

WIRES was contacted and shortly thereafter the little fellow was brought into care.

"He joined little Damien already in care and they have since developed and finally today they were released together back to the wild."

Puggle season typically begins mid-August.

If you come across an injured or orphaned critter please phone WIRES on 6628 1898. The group is still operating during this coronavirus pandemic and will discuss with you how best to comply with social distancing when arranging to rescue or collect a critter.