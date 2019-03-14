Adventure begins at distillery

GOOD SPIRITS: Sean Duncan from Sum Yung Guys mixes up a colourful cocktail at Noosa's Fortune Distillery.

THE Sunshine Coast's first distillery has opened in Noosa and is set to shake up the growing industry.

Fortune by Noosa Heads Distillery is the sister company of popular Land and Sea Brewery. On Tuesday night, five local bartenders battled it out to create the best cocktail featuring Fortune's spirits for the official launch.

El Capitano's Shane Webb took out the competition with his "One Pine Day” smoked creation.

With a focus on gin, distiller Jackson Boyd said Fortune created a refined environment to go hand in hand with the brewery.

"We have aimed for classy and sophisticated sprits,” Mr Boyd said.

Their signature dry gin includes honey dew melon from Far North Queensland which gives a floral and vibrant botanical flavour.

Fortune also produce a triple filtered vodka and white malt uniquely aged in Barossa Valley red wine casks - the end result similar to an un-aged whisky.

Fortune and Land and Sea owner Tim Crabtree said the distillery, which was one of the largest in the country, was for the discerning customer.

"The concept of Fortune was to be a little bit more of a distinguished version of our brewery brand,” he said.

"Fortune flavours the brave. They have an adventure and this is the drink that goes along with that adventure.”

The sprits will also showcase the Noosa region.

"To export that across the country with Noosa's name on it, it will be such an honour,” Mr Crabtree said.

Tuesday night celebrated Noosa's cocktail culture.

"We have some great cocktail bars in town and we have a great thing here. This was to celebrate what the whole region had to offer.”