TRUCKIE ADVICE: Authorities say drivers passing through this WA/NT checkpoint have no need for concern after an officer there tested positive for the virus.
News

Advice for drivers who came into contact with border officer

6th Apr 2020 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM

THE WA Department of Health has reminded truckies that there is no need to panic if they came into contact with the WA border control officer who has since tested positive to COVID-19.

In a communique to its members over the weekend, the Western Roads Federation relayed on the department's advice for those who passed through the Kununurra/NT checkpoint between March 29 and April 1.

It said that the Department of Health only requires people to go into self-isolation if:

• They have tested positive to COVID-19; and

• Have been in "close contact" with a confirmed case of COVID-19 - close contact is defined as having more than 15 minutes face-to-face contact with an infected person or shared a closed space with a confirmed case for a prolonged period (e.g. more than two hours).

• Any ordinary contact through the checkpoint should not be of concern

A range of information is available via the wa.gov.au COVID-19 website https://www.wa.gov.au/government/covid-19-coronavirus.

This includes the latest information on how to best protect yourself from COVID-19.

