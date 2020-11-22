Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Nobel to replace Shaw
AFL

AFL avoids $965 million catastrophe

by Nic Savage
22nd Nov 2020 7:05 PM

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has revealed the league's financial losses during a coronavirus-impacted 2020 were less than $100 million.

McLachland revealed there were fears the AFL would suffer a mammoth $965 million hit in lost revenue when the competition went into lockdown in March.

But the AFL has thankfully avoided catastrophe, with the 17-round premiership softening the financial blow.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I think the industry's done an amazing job, and I want to thank everyone who made a commitment to get us there," McLachlan said.

"Staff, players, supporters, members keeping their memberships in, corporates, sponsors, broadcasters, everyone did their bit.

"The industry revenue was down substantially, but through the hard work of all those groups I mentioned we're going to come out (with) aggregate industry losses that'll be under $100 million.

"That is certainly a long way from where we thought, and that's across all clubs and the league."

Richmond celebrate 2020 AFL Grand Final victory.
Richmond celebrate 2020 AFL Grand Final victory.


Speaking to NewsCorp in October, AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to allow players to relocate to her state saved the season.

"That was a moment of great unknown when the virus was closing in on Melbourne and everyone had to get out. NSW had numbers growing and we weren't going to play in NSW," Marsh said.

"Everything was relying on Queensland and thank god they came through."

The 2021 premiership is expected to have a traditional 22-game schedule, but could once again feature a coronavirus-inspired Footy Frenzy, where fixtures are played every evening over several weeks.

Originally published as AFL avoids $965 million catastrophe

More Stories

afl coronavirus editors picks lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Premium Content Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Entertainment As he prepares for his highly anticipated Coast show, music personality Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson will have his UK family very close in his thoughts.

        Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        Premium Content Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        News Two best mates have doorknocked their neighbours in an effort to stop the “old...

        Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Premium Content Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Property Buying your first home is possibly the most important purchasing decision you’ll...

        Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        Premium Content Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        News There are growing fears among a Coast hinterland suburb that their local airspace...