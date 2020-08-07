Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Crime

Footy club hit with player sexual assault allegation

by Russell Gould
7th Aug 2020 1:15 PM

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick cut his weekly press conference short on Friday after being hit with accusations of alleged sexual assault among his players.

It was alleged by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton that Tiger defenders Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short were involved in the incidents involving teammate Mabior Chol.

Two incidents were allegedly caught on camera in the change rooms, after last week's win over Brisbane and the previous clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The vision is being circulated on social media, allegedly showing Vlaustin putting his finger up the anus of Chol.

It was alleged the footage also shows Valutin grabbing the genitals of Chol three times.

Short allegedly was filmed grabbing Chol's genitals after the game against the Western Bulldogs the following week.

Hardwick didn't answer any of the allegations, and a club spokesman entered the press conference, being done via Zoom, to say the coach and the club had "no knowledge" of the incident.

No complaints have been made by Chol but some fans took issue with the vision.

 

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as AFL club hit with player groping complaint

 

More Stories

afl mabior chol sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More Queensland businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support beyond September thanks to a $15 billion expansion of the scheme, it can be revealed. Find out...

        Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Premium Content Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Rugby Union VOTE IN OUR POLL: From bone-rattling Fijian powerhouses to blokes who “cut you in...

        New clinic opens in fight against COVID

        Premium Content New clinic opens in fight against COVID

        Health COVID-19 testing will be available seven days a week at The J carpark in Noosa...

        Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

        Premium Content Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

        Lifestyle Despite coronavirus taking a hit on the social media industry, it’s never been a...