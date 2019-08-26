Menu
Bont and the Dogs have come to life in the run to the finals.
AFL

Finals decided: AFL fairytale pulls up painfully short

25th Aug 2019 8:45 AM

The final day on the AFL home and away calendar has almost come to a close and the first week of finals has been decided.

The Western Bulldogs defeated Adelaide, meaning the 2016 premiers were able to leapfrog from ninth into seventh and keep their season alive. Later on, Richmond defeated Brisbane, squashing the Lions' hopes of a minor premiership after finishing 15th in 2018. Port Adelaide and Fremantle (currently in progress) have no hope of making the eight.

Here's how the first week of finals will play out.

WEEK 1 OF FINALS

Thursday September 5, 810pm - First Elimination Final (5 v 8): West Coast Eagles v Essendon @ Optus Stadium

Friday September 6, 7.50pm - First Qualifying Final (1 v 4): Geelong Cats v Collingwood @ the MCG

Saturday September 7, 3.20pm - Second Elimination Final (6 v 7): GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs @ Giants Stadium

Saturday September 7, 7.25pm - Second Qualifying Final (2 v 3): Brisbane Lions v Richmond @ the Gabba

 

AFL 2019 SEASON TOP EIGHT

1. Geelong Cats (64 points, 135.7%)

2. Brisbane Lions (64, 120.9%)

3. Richmond (64, 113.7%)

4. Collingwood (60, 117.7%)

5. West Coast Eagles (60, 112.5%)

6. GWS Giants (52, 115.4%)

7. Western Bulldogs (48, 107.6%)

8. Essendon (48, 95.4%)

 

Brisbane’s insane 2019 could finish with the minor premiership.
