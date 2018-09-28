AFL grand final teams released

COLLINGWOOD has backed an unchanged team for the AFL grand final despite star defender Jeremy Howe suffering an ankle scare.

Howe, who tweaked his ankle during the preliminary final win over Richmond, took part in match simulation on Thursday morning after failing to train earlier in the week.

The high-flying backman's strong showing has assuaged any doubts about his fitness after he failed to train on Tuesday.

Fellow key defender Darcy Moore had loomed as Howe's likely replacement for Saturday's decider but almost certainly won't be risked after being sidelined by a hamstring injury since round 20.

Moore and Ben Reid were in orange "opposition" vests during the match simulation in front of a crowd of about 5000 fans at Olympic Park.

"We'll go and have a chat now but it looks all good for us to be unchanged," Pies assistant Robert Harvey told reporters.

"Howie looked fine. He's done a fair bit and I reckon he'd be rapt with how he's come up.

"I think he was a bit concerned after the game but he goes in really strong and 100 per cent fit, which is good." Reid wasan emergency for the last two finals but has managed only six senior games this season, last playing in round 10.

In Perth, there was plenty of pre-grand final focus on West Coast star Jeremy McGovern, who was named in the Eagles' unchanged grand final team. The three-time All Australian was rested for most of the last quarter in Saturday''s preliminary final blitz of Melbourne.

McGovern didn't train on Monday and didn't join the main group at Wednesday's session after rumours over a broken rib surrounded his week.

OFFICIAL TEAMS:

COLLINGWOOD:

B: Brayden Maynard, Tom Langdon, Jack Crisp

HB: Jeremy Howe, Tyson Goldsack, Travis Varcoe

C: Adam Treloar, Scott Pendlebury, Tom Phillips

HF: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Jordan De Goey

F: Josh Thomas, Mason Cox, Jaidyn Stephenson

FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Steele Sidebottom

INT: Brayden Sier, James Aish, Chris Mayne, Levi Greenwood

EMG: Jarryd Blair, Ben Reid, Callum Brown, Flynn Appleby

WEST COAST:

B: Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass, Will Schofield

HB: Thomas Cole, Jeremy McGovern, Lewis Jetta

C: Jack Redden, Elliot Yeo, Chris Masten

HF: Mark Hutchings, Jack Darling, Mark LeCras

F: Willie Rioli, Josh J. Kennedy, Jamie Cripps

FOL: Scott Lycett, Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed

INT: Liam Ryan, Liam Duggan, Daniel Venables, Nathan Vardy

EMG: Oscar Allen, Jackson Nelson, Brayden Ainsworth, Brendon Ah Chee