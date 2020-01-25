AFL star apologises for Australian Open stitch-up

What are the odds of the AFL's tallest player sitting in front of you at the tennis?

COLLINGWOOD star Mason Cox couldn't win when he walked into Rod Laver Arena on Friday night to watch the match of the tournament between Roger Federer and John Millman.

One way or another the Collingwood ruckman was going to be ruining someone's night.

Cox was called out by an unfortunate tennis spectator on Twitter on Friday night with a picture that showed the AFL's tallest man completely obscuring the other tennis fan's vision down on to the court below.

At 211cm, Cox simply couldn't avoid ruining the poor fan's night.

"Come on @masonsixtencox I paid good money for these seats did you have to sit in front me," the fan said in a tweet.

Come on @masonsixtencox I paid good money for these seats did you have to sit in front me 😂😂😂 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/d1WVzBHcat — danielgopies (@TheDak04) January 24, 2020

Cox, to his credit, could see the headache he'd caused - most of cyberspace, however, could only see the funny side of the episode.

The pair were treated to one of the most special matches in recent Australian Open memory, with Federer coming back from 8-4 down in the fifth set super tie-break to win the match 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8).

A shattered Millman later said he had given his allt.

And afterwards Federer revealed he had apologised to 30-year-old Millman after coming through their epic encounter.

"I mumbled something to him at the net just saying, 'I have so much respect for you, and it's such a pity, I'm so sorry, but well played' because I really feel that way for John," the third seed said.

Epic.

Millman even admitted he was heckled on his home court with the Australian crowd at times appearing to favour Federer in the epic final set.

"I love the support. Roger probably had a little bit more tonight," an exhausted Millman said in his 2am press conference.

"There was a guy trying to heckle me, calling me a few things, and then I called him something back.

"I love playing in Australia. We don't get to do it too much. Puts us at a real disadvantage throughout the year that we don't get to play too much in Australia. I think Australians are at a disadvantage because of that. I try to make the most of it when I'm back here.

"Very grateful that everyone stayed and watched the battle and, you know, some of them got behind me."