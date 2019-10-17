Menu
Geelong Cats star Gary Ablett. Picture: Mike Dugdale
News

AFL star coming to Noosa

Michele Sternberg
17th Oct 2019 3:00 PM

AUSSIE Rules footballer Gary Ablett Jnr will be in Noosa on Saturday, October 26 as guest speaker at the third annual Peppers Black Tie Charity Dinner.

Joining Mr Ablett are Accor Senior Indigenous Programs Manager Josh Hanley and Dr Joe Tueci, CEO of the Australian Childhood Foundation.

All proceeds raised go towards the Accor Community Fund of Australia Partners who are committed to supporting the three focus areas of youth, health and wellbeing and inclusion.

The four course menu has been designed by celebrity chef Matt Golinksi and Andy Wilcox.

Ash Gierke, the Hot 91.1 breakfast announcer is the master of ceremonies.

The night includes live entertainment, a drinks package and silent auctions and raffles.

Tickets $150 per person.

To book go to tinyurl.com/2019peppersnoosa.

Noosa News

