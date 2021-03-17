AFL star emotional after fiancee ‘lies’

Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar has been left visibly emotional when speaking about his trade "s*** storm" and the way partner Kim Ravaillion was publicly slimed.

Treloar's turbulent off-season finally ends when he takes on former club Collingwood in a Friday night blockbuster after he was sensationally forced out by the club last year.

The 28-year-old was initially thrown into the trade rumour mill when it was revealed Ravaillion would resume her netball career with the Queensland Firebirds in the Super Netball competition.

Ravaillion would also be taking the couple's young daughter with her, as reports claimed the Magpies administration was concerned Treloar wouldn't perform when apart from his family.

There was also a bombshell claim that Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley told Treloar in a phone call senior players wanted him gone.

Despite having signed a five-year, $4.5m contract with the Magpies in 2019, he was cut loose as the club attempted to ease the pressure on their 2021 salary cap in a salary dump that also saw Jaidyn Stephenson move to North Melbourne.

The fallout from Treloar's exit created one of the ugliest splits in AFL history, with the whole saga leaving Collingwood fans seething.

The saga has continued to take twists and turns this month with Buckley suggesting Treloar took the decision "personally".

Treloar admitted during an interview on Fox Footy's AFL 360 he was worried he was going to cry when asked about the situation and how his partner was thrown under the bus by reports that blamed her for having a potential impact on his own football form.

Ravaillion earlier this month told The Herald Sun people behind the scenes created "s***ty lies" about the couple when it was a simple case that the club was motivated by its salary cap pressure.

Treloar said watching his fiancee and daughter Georgie get dragged into the storm hurt the most.

"I don't know what you're doing to me Robbo, but you're going to start making me cry and I don't want to cry," he told co-host Mark Robinson before using his index finger to wipe his eyes.

"With Kim being pregnant and going through everything she went through with her own mental health, she took time away from the game before the pregnancy and fell out of love with netball. And then became pregnant and really appreciated the game again and really pushed herself to get back. I watched that closely and from afar and I just loved it and I appreciated it and it's what motivated me everyday. It's what got me through the hub.

"For it then to get turned on her, re-signing with Queensland, and being able to train and be a couple months away from playing at the highest level, to have that used against her and to have that used as a story with me, that was probably the most hurtful thing because the story that it should have been was this incredible woman, who sacrificed her body for nine months to have Georgie and to not play at professional level and to sign for a club that she's wanted to play for for such a long time."

He went on to say: "For her to do that and for that message to be missed, that was really challenging for me."

He said he does not want revenge against Buckley or Collingwood when they meet for the first time since the trade in Friday's season opener.

"I don't go out there and think, 'I was treated wrong. I was treated bad. It was bulls***. I'm just going to show everyone'. I'm not like that," he said.

"I think about it now and it can still really pull the heart strings for me. It took me a long while after the trade period to get over the fact that I wasn't playing for Collingwood any more. It was a place I loved."

He said he wanted to retire at the club.

Earlier this month Ravaillion accused the club of fabricating excuses about Treloar's mental wellbeing to trade the Ea\midfielder.

"All those s***ty lies were not the reason they got rid of him, there was another reason (its salary cap)," Ravaillion said.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster.

"They (Collingwood) started to say to Adam, 'It's bad for your mental health, you won't be able to handle the move', and Adam said, 'That's up to me, it's not up to you to decide'.

"Then they started to blame it on me. They were making excuses for why he's going when in actual fact they just wanted him gone. You feel like you trust someone (the club) and then it all goes."

Ravaillion has represented Australia on 57 occasions, winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow in 2014.

Originally published as AFL star emotional after fiancee 'lies'