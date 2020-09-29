AFL star ends up in hospital just hours after retiring

Newly retired AFL star Harley Bennell has been taken to hospital by ambulance on the Gold Coast after a big night to celebrate the end of his career.

Police were called to an apartment at the Aria building at Broadbeach about 8pm on Monday after reports of a disturbance and found the strife-prone former Gold Coast Suns, Freemantle Dockers and Melbourne Demons player heavily intoxicated, sources told News Corp.

Cops called paramedics and an ambulance took Bennell to hospital.

Harley Bennell has been taken to hospital on the Gold Coast, allegedly as the result of a bender. File picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

The drama came just hours after Bennell announced his retirement on Instagram.

He was on track to play for Melbourne for at least another year before breaching the AFL's COVID-19 bubble on the Sunshine Coast.

Bennell was fined $50,000 and suspended for four games for leaving the Demons' high-performance centre without permission.



Bennell was caught up in a scandal in 2015 while playing for the Suns when photos of him with what appeared to be lines of powder.

He later issued a public apology to Suns fans, his family and friends, saying he had made 'some poor choices in my life'.

Prior to the scandal Bennell was stood down for breaching a team drinking ban.

He was also censored for failing to return to the Gold Coast after a Perth trip in 2011 and for being arrested on News Year's Eve in 2012 for a brawl at a Mandurah nightclub

Harley Bennell on the field for the Demons. Picture: Jono Searle/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

Posting on Instagram on Monday morning, Bennell reflected on the "awesome ride" across his 10-year, three-club AFL journey.

"Best 10 years of my life," he wrote.

"Thank you to everyone that was involved. It was an awesome ride."

Selected with the No.2 pick in the 2010 draft by Gold Coast, Bennell showed glimpses of his mercurial ability across 81 games, but managed just two games in four seasons after moving across to Fremantle.

He was offered a lifeline by the Dees, who signed him as a rookie for the 2020 season, managing five senior games but failing to make a big impact.

