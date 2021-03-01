AFL wife breaks down over baby tragedy

Rory and Belinda Sloane have opened up about their heartbreak.

Leo may not be with Rory Sloane and his wife Belinda in person, but he'll always have a place in their hearts.

The AFL star and his better half lost their son when he was delivered stillborn in 2018, opening up about their heartbreak in Amazon's new Making Their Mark series.

The series delves into the inner sanctum of several AFL clubs during the 2020 season and a new trailer shows Rory and Belinda speaking candidly about the pain of losing Leo, while also sharing how the tragedy has helped shape their perspective on life.

Belinda said: "We have Sonny, obviously. We had his brother Leo a year before we had Sonny.

"We'd always spoken about kids and it wasn't really happening for us, so we got some medical advice and we had to go down the IVF route in the end. We did that and fell pregnant with Leo, which was so amazing, so exciting."

"But at 24 weeks we lost Leo," Belinda added as she broke down in tears.

"It sounds so weird but it's just, it's such a tough thing to go through but we wouldn't change it for anything because he's such a big part of our lives, even though he's not physically here with us.

"He's taught us so many lessons, to be grateful for things in life and he'll always be a part of our family."

The couple have learnt a lot since Leo’s passing.

Leo will never be far from Rory and Belinda Sloane.

Rory said he "struggled really early on" with Leo's death, but gradually "learnt that you can grieve in different ways".

"It took me a couple of months and I remember I went for a surf and (it was) one of the most beautiful moments, and it reminded me of Leo," he said.

"This is a really happy moment reminding me of my son, and then I started realising you could grieve in a really positive way. I started to grieve by finding different, really nice moments in day to day life that made me think of Leo.

"We've got a beautiful boy, we'll certainly remember forever."

Rory and Belinda welcomed Sonny into the world in 2019, and earlier this year celebrated the birth of their third son, Bodhi Leo Sloane.

