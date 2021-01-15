Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aussie World lit up for its Ride the Night special event.
Aussie World lit up for its Ride the Night special event.
News

After dark thrills back on at Aussie World

Natalie Wynne
15th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After dark fun is back at Aussie World again.

Ride the Night will kick off again on Friday night after a COVID lockdown forced the popular event to be cancelled last week.

Ride the Night: Thrillseekers’ delight at Aussie World

Washed out: Aussie World cancels night ride

The theme park issued a statement following the Greater Brisbane lockdown assuring patrons all tickets for the January 8 event would be valid for another Ride the Night or a Day Pass.

The event will run through every Friday night until the end of January.

Visitors will be treated to an Australiana theme across the park with plenty of food, rides and entertainment for the whole family.

Gates open at 3.30pm through until 10.00pm.

Numbers are limited so make sure you get in quick to secure your tickets.

aussie world rides ride the night sunshine coast sunshine coast theme park
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      NSW man wins lotto twice

      NSW man wins lotto twice
      • 15th Jan 2021 4:47 PM

      Top Stories

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight but could face tough questions over the handling of two people in hotel quarantine who were able to leave...

        Family, friends to farewell 21yo Coast man

        Premium Content Family, friends to farewell 21yo Coast man

        News Family and friends will gather Friday morning on the Sunshine Coast to farewell...

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        ‘All my love, Mr Twinkle Toes’: Girlfriend’s last goodbye

        Premium Content ‘All my love, Mr Twinkle Toes’: Girlfriend’s last goodbye

        News Drowning victim Luddy Reynolds has been farewelled by family and friends in an...