Afternoon for wannabe writers

TIPS AND TRICKS: Brisbane-based author Jack Kregas will share his tips for "wannabe writers”.

TIPS AND TRICKS: Brisbane-based author Jack Kregas will share his tips for "wannabe writers”. Contributed

KEEN to tap into those writing skills and learn what it takes to write a novel?

This Saturday two successful authors will hold a book launch and share their tips and tricks on what to do, and not to do, for "wannabe writers”.

Author Glennis Browne recently went through the process of self-publishing two books and said it was not without a few hiccups.

"It was a learning curve,” she said.

"Just before Christmas I released a book and it was printed with the editing comments down the side.”

Having rectified the issue and able to see the humorous side, Browne said this talk is a chance to help people learn what not to do.

"You need to check every page,” Browne said.

During the afternoon she will chat about what really goes on in her office.

She will share her stories of the catastrophes and the successful moments of both the writing and self-publishing experience that make it worth while.

Her book Power and Authority is the second novel in her Journeys of the Fortune Seekers historical series, a journey that looks at her family tree.

"They are real stories about real people and events,” Browne said.

"It's been fascinating learning about the history from back in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland through to coming across to Australia.”

Browne said she had been writing for four years, and each book had a two-year process as she travelled and researched. Work is well under way for the third instalment, something Browne said would look into a "family scandal”.

"I think it will be very interesting for modern people to read,” she said.

Brown will also be joined by author Jack Kregas. Kregas has several books to his name and recently released Slick Justice, a story of a peaceful man with a dubious background.

"Jack has lived a life of adventurous endeavours who will share tips on how to write and publish books, useful info for all wannabe writers,” Browne said.

"He is very interesting and we often do book shows together.”

The event starts at 2pm at Noosa Domain Country Club's community lounge with champagne and lucky door prizes.