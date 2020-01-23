Menu
An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude has struck off Alaska, followed by more than 30 aftershocks within the same region over the next two hours.
Breaking

Aftershocks follow earthquake off Alaska

23rd Jan 2020 7:46 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 81km west of the city of Adak in Alaska at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey has said.

There was no danger of a tsunami, the National Tsunami Warning Center based in Palmer, Alaska said.

The quake on Thursday was followed by more than 30 aftershocks of magnitudes in the range of 2.1 and 3.9 within two hours in the same Aleutian Island region, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Adak is the westernmost city not only in Alaska but in the United States. It is about 2100km southwest of Anchorage and has a population of about 300.

It is a very seismically active area, with many earthquakes and active volcanoes.

