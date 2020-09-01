Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.
News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.
News

Lifting the lid on Australia's aged care sector

1st Sep 2020 3:59 PM

Do you know someone who is in aged care? Are they getting the treatment they deserve? And do you know if they are getting the care they and their families pay for?

From Wednesday to Friday this week, News Corp Australia is launching Aged Care 360 - a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families of those in aged care - together to dissect the sorry mess and offer solutions.

In our special investigation, we will unveil where the $44 billion industry has gone wrong - as billions of dollars are left untraced.

We will also look inside the horror homes across the country with startling new data and whistleblowers speaking out against them.

Then, we will explore the solutions to fix the broken aged care sector.

Our investigation will also have round table TV discussion with key players hosted by Sky News' Peter Stefanovic and News Corp's Health Correspondent Sue Dunlevy.

You can watch the TV round table online at your local News Corp masthead website from Thursday September 3 at 6am AEST.

If you have an aged care story to share you can contact our reporter at sue.dunlevy@news.com.au

Originally published as Aged Care 360: Lifting the lid on Australia's aged care sector

aged care aged care 360 editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnout hoon leads police on high speed chase

        Premium Content Burnout hoon leads police on high speed chase

        News A driver who did burnouts in front of police and then led them on a high speed chase has narrowly avoided jail time.

        Noosa Tri block a ‘kick in the guts’ for business

        Premium Content Noosa Tri block a ‘kick in the guts’ for business

        Business A triathlon legend reckons “they’ve made the wrong decision” in killing off this...

        Millionaire launches new business on Coast’s tourist strip

        Premium Content Millionaire launches new business on Coast’s tourist strip

        News In news that is sure to delight both tourists and locals, an exciting new business...

        Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        Premium Content Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        News It has prompted an attack from a Federal Government minister