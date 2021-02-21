Aged care facility seeks volunteers

Senka Thwaites, Brenda Robinson, Arcare Noosa residence manager Rebecca West, nurse Roslyn Dow, Janice Batty, volunteer coordinator Margaret Furlong, Maggie Brown, Allira Shepherd, Debra Kalanj and Arcare lifestyle coordinator Gillian Townsend celebrate new volunteers at the centre.

A Noosa aged care facility is searching for local volunteers to lend a hand at its new five-star home.

Situated across from Noosa Hospital, Arcare Noosa has state-of-the-art amenities for seniors in Noosaville.

The residence offers a mix of permanent and dementia care.

But the one thing they're missing is you.

Arcare Noosa is now fully operational after opening its doors last month.

The Lifestyle team is now calling on local community members to volunteer their time to support seniors living in aged care.

Arcare aged care has an established national volunteer program dedicated to supporting its residents through a series of initiatives including morning teas, Skype calls, physical visits, pen pal programs and music therapy.

The program ensures residents stay socially connected, giving seniors the chance to meet new and interesting people.

Arcare Volunteer Coordinator, Margaret Furlong said she's seen a decline in volunteer numbers across the board since COVID-19 and is hopeful more Noosaville locals will register their interest and give a little where they can.

"Ultimately, we're looking for people who have a heart for the elderly," she said.

"They may be interested in one-on-one visits with residents, enjoying a chat over a cuppa in the cafe or the courtyard, or there's opportunities to assist the lifestyle team with running small group activities or outings.

"We hope to see more new faces join soon."

Senka Thwaites was one of the first five volunteers to join the Noosa program.

Her father lives at the facility.

She said she joined because she thought it would be a great way to not only spend time with her father but the other residents as well.

Another new volunteer Debra Kalanj said she signed up for the program because "it warms the soul and is a great way to give back to the community."

Those thinking of volunteering at Arcare Noosa can inquire here.