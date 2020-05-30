Aged care spun out by Rotary support

Rotary's Tess Alexandroff, right, is delighted her club can support NoosaCare's Megan D'Elton and her aged care team.

IN THESE tough times Noosa Rotary is still finding ways to give back to the community.

And NoosaCare CEO Megan D’Elton has thanked Rotary Noosa past president Tess Alexandroff and her Noosa club members for the donation the DocUreader2, Pro Urinalysis Strip Reader and Omron Bluetooth Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor.

“Carramar and Kabara were initially founded through the generous donations from the local communities in Noosa and Cooroy,” Ms D’Elton said.

“As a not-for-profit community-owned organisation, NoosaCare receives government funding and financial payments from residents and through strong financial management, we are able to use these funds to deliver high care and services.

“Most of the government funding goes toward the medical and health care of our residents,” she said.

Ms D’Elton said her team “believe our residents deserve more – we want to go over and above our excellent care and services and do the extraordinary for those who call NoosaCare home”.

“Your support has allowed us to do just that.”

Ms Alexandroff said: “On behalf of the members of Rotary Noosa we are pleased to be able to continue our support of Carramar and assist them with their ongoing requirements to enhance the quality of care offered to the residents of Carramar.”