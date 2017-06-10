Aged care use is 'just far too risky'

NO THANKS: Friends of Lake Weyba president Anita Brake agrees with Noosa Council planning that this is not the right place for an aged care centre.

NOOSA Council planning staff has given the thumbs down to a 90 bed aged care facility at Eenie Creek Rd adjoining dense national park mainly because of the bushfire risk to inhabitants and staff.

And on Monday the planning and environment committee councillors agreed with this judgment despite there being a predicted aged care bed shortfall in Noosa of 251 by 2026.

There will be a final vote on whether to oppose the application at the ordinary council meeting next Thursday evening.

CR INGRID Jackson said she was concerned about the bushfire risk, while recognising the need for more aged care services in Noosa.

"Were there any conditions that could have made this work?” Cr Jackson asked planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle.

"I feel the same way Ingrid,” Ms Coyle said.

"We've been quite supportive of this proposal from the beginning, but we knew there was a high fire risk.”

The planner said the council had discussed these risks with the applicant, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to see if the danger could be resolved.

"We (council) reached the conclusion with our consultants that it's just not the appropriate site for this use,” Ms Coyle said.

"It is a vulnerable community and we're putting them in a high-risk situation.”

The planning report to council said: "The development will unduly burden disaster management response and recovery capacity and capabilities.

"Vegetation removal required within open space precincts one and three will adversely impact on the intended vegetated entrance to Noosa.”

The application has attracted more than 20 submissions and an online opposing petition signed by more than 2000 people.

"A formal pre-lodgement meeting was held with the applicant's key consultants and representatives of the property owner and Arcare on 4 February 2016,” the report said.

"Bushfire was identified as a critical issue given the proximity to national park areas.”