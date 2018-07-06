AGM reflects on season

NOOSA Heads Surf Life Saving Club recently held their 90th annual general meeting which reflected on the 2017-2018 season and turned the focus towards the club's future.

More than 70 members and governing body representatives from Surf Life Saving Queensland attended the meeting.

President Ross Fisher said last season was "incredibly good” for all aspects of the club, particularly with the multiple rescues club members performed both on and off duty.

"It shows the training that they get enables them to get out their and safely perform rescues,” Mr Fisher said.

During the meeting, the club council appointed Madill Motor Group's Garth Madill as the club patron.

"I am honoured to be invited and accepted by the club to be patron and what the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club does for the community is outstanding,” Mr Madill said.

SLSQ acknowledged NHSLSC Board's work throughout the season and the way the club delivers is services to the community.

Mr Fisher said the current board represents the stability of the club.

"They've all been on it for at least two, if not four years and it's really good, we've got very good stability and very experienced lifesavers,” he said.

"Steve Tindal was elected the new Junior Activities Director as too was the Peregian Beach Junior Activities Coordinator Lyndon Forlong.

"There is some exciting planning going on for nippers and Life Saving at Peregian.”

It has been a controversial subject lately, but Mr Fisher is pleased with recent outcome with SLSQ on the future of Peregian.

"Now that we have support from the major part of the community, we plan to start nippers up again,” Mr Fisher said.

"We've had a great number of people interested in being involved.”

The club plans to allow members to join activities and programs across both locations.

A recruitment day will be held next month for those interested in nippers or lifesaving at Peregian.