Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

by Shiloh Payne
26th Nov 2019 4:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MISCHIEVOUS puppet Agro will be up to his old tricks, ­fronting a special edition live show to celebrate his 30th birthday in Brisbane.

Nineties nostalgia will be rife as Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn kicks off in March to honour the beloved character at the Brisbane Comedy Festival.

Jamie Dunn with Agro at the Powerhouse. Picture: Annette Dew
Jamie Dunn with Agro at the Powerhouse. Picture: Annette Dew

Audiences will come face-to-face with the puppet in an adults-only journey back in time. The pair will be joined on stage by former Big Brother star Ben Zabel as the new Anne-Marie in a Q&A-style cartoon ­connection.

Mr Zabel described the invitation as an opportunity "no '90s' kid could refuse".

"To get asked to come and play with Agro, someone you idolise, how could I say no to an offer like that?" Mr Zabel said.

"I think in this role, all you have to do is be insulted and take it well. Jamie Dunn is that sharp and funny, he is a classic insult comedian."

Agro creator Dunn puts his enduring love for the puppet down to the character's bold ­personality.

"I think people love Agro's irreverence, his cheekiness - they were simpler times and we had a lot of fun," Mr Dunn said.

The puppet's popularity won Mr Dunn seven consecutive Logie awards, which bettered any existing streak in 1997.

Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn runs from March 17-22 at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

More Stories

Show More
agro editors picks jamie dunn

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dancer’s ‘dream big’ moment inspires

        premium_icon Dancer’s ‘dream big’ moment inspires

        News A talented Coast dancer recently swapped her swimming attire for pointe shoes to show Queensland just how proud she is to dance.

        NARROW VIEW: Parking fine sparks student’s push

        premium_icon NARROW VIEW: Parking fine sparks student’s push

        News Hunter Wallison recently received a $100 fine for parking

        KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        premium_icon KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        News Mayor Mark Jamieson has revealed the steps and how long it will take

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        News Noosa Hinterland is set to host it’s first full youth musical after one 18-year-old...