Ahoy there, park is open for young pirates

PLAY TIME: Closed no more the pirate playground in Noosaville is one of six council parks to reopen - let the fun begin again.

FINALLY the kids can finally play and “plunder” to their hearts’ delight at Noosaville’s favourite pirate playground on Gympie Tce.

After months of being cordoned off for fear of spreading COVID-19, the Noosa Council has taken on-board state health advice to reopen six of its major parks and skate parks this weekend.

A Noosa council media briefing this afternoon said: “As restrictions ease across Queensland, council’s COVID-19 Taskforce has agreed it’s now appropriate to reopen the community facilities and encourage the community to adhere to the current gathering rules”.

The other five facilities back in the recreation business are:

Peregian Beach Park Playground

Apex Park playground, Cooroy

Splash Park waterplay, Tewantin

Sunshine Beach Skate Park

Peregian Beach Skate Park

The Noosa Regional Gallery resumed operations last Tuesday and will now operate Tuesday to Saturday.

Noosa Aquatic Centre, Noosa Leisure Centre and the Noosaville and Cooroy Libraries will open their doors on Monday, with limits on the number of people attending the facilities.

Libraries will open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

Full details are available on council’s website.