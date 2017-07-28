25°
Aiming faster and higher is Nick's aim

28th Jul 2017 5:55 AM
ROLE MODELS: Nick Newton with his award and Olympians Bronwen Knox (water polo) and Barry Cheales (gymnastics).
ROLE MODELS: Nick Newton with his award and Olympians Bronwen Knox (water polo) and Barry Cheales (gymnastics). Contributed

NOSA national water polo champion and Year 11 student Nick Newton has been awarded the prestigious Olympic Committee Pierre De Coubertin Award.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College student will travel to Estonia later this year as one of only eight students to represent Australia at the 11th International Youth Forum.

He will attend the forum from August 19 to September 3.

The Pierre De Coubertin Award recognises secondary school students who demonstrate values which are consistent with the Olympic Movement through participation in sporting activities.

Nick was nominated by Good Shepherd for not only his water polo prowess, but strengths in a range of sports including national representation in swimming and hockey as well as regional representation in AFL and cricket during his schooling career.

Recipients also have to demonstrate other complementary values that they bring to sport and for Nick this is his sportsmanship and positive attitude.

Part of the nomination process for the Pierre De Coubertin Award required the candidate to create an original art or literary piece.

Nick chose to write a poem called "Faster, Higher, Stronger”.

"I chose the title of my poem from the Olympic motto proposed by Pierre de Coubertin, Citius, Altius, Fortius, which is Latin for "Faster, Higher, Stronger,” Nick said.

"Each verse of the poem stood for an Olympic value that the modern Olympic games was inspired by, which were, excellence, friendship and respect.

"I was also very honoured to have the opportunity to meet his Excellency the Governor of Queensland just before the awards ceremony.”

Nick was one of only two students, chosen out of over 200 high school students who attended the awards, to read his poem out to the audience at the ceremony and to meet the Governor of Queensland.

Nick was also chosen to attend an ASPIRE program -which stands for Attitude, Sportsmanship, Pride, Individual Responsibility, Respect, Express yourself - with 40 other students from around Queensland.

The students had the opportunity to be involved in discussions about their future careers.

