Aiming to find a frog in February

THE Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee (MRCCC) is again embarking on its Citizen Science program - Find a Frog in February.

This is a science project where the community helps to learn more about what is happening to frogs in the Mary River catchment area and how frogs are responding to changes in the environment.

Due to the large size of the Mary River catchment this project involves people from Noosa, Gympie, the Sunshine Coast Hinterland and Fraser Coast council regions, including coastal river catchments from Peregian to Burrum Heads and Fraser Island (K'Gari).

"We are looking for individuals, families and groups to get involved in finding frogs during the month of February,” said Eva Ford, catchment officer from the MRCCC.

"The more we know about where frogs are, the more we can manage their habitats and environment.

"The program encourages people to get outside, find frogs and contribute their records so we can all ensure frogs have a better future,” Eva said.

The Mary River catchment is home to around 40 frog species, including the endangered Giant Barred frog, one of the largest frogs in Australia, and the Cascade tree frog, a rainforest stream specialist.

"Frogs are a vital component of ecosystems and are easily affected by changes in the air, water and land. Collecting data on their whereabouts and the habitats they utilise, and engaging the wider community to get out there and really look at their environment are two of the main aims of Find a Frog in February,” Eva said.

"Initially we are aiming for 1000 sightings” stated Eva "If it's a good season for frog activity we can easily find more!”

The MRCCC will identify frogs that people encounter from photos, recordings of calls or good descriptions recorded on provided data sheets. It needs the information on the data sheets to be reliable so it can be used with great certainty.

The Australian Museum has launched its new Frog ID App which is an excellent tool to help with frog identification with photos, calls and habitat needs. A helpful Frog Finders Guide can be downloaded from the MRCCC website.

The information gathered from the community and sent in to the MRCCC during February will be verified and stored in the State Government's WildNet database where it is accessed by researchers, planners and members of the public.

Go to www.mrccc.org.au/ find-a-frog-in-february- citizen-science.