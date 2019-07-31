Menu
Air host’s bizarre stunt baffles passengers

by Alexandra Deabler, Fox News
31st Jul 2019 10:49 AM

 

Maybe that's why passengers have to gate check their bags - the overhead compartments are filled with flight attendants.

A recent Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Philadelphia began on an odd note when a passenger spotted a flight attendant inside the plane's overhead compartment.

According to a short video taken by passenger Veronica Lloyd, who was heading back home to Pennsylvania, the attendant can be seen resting on her side and stomach, with her feet hanging out of the compartment. While passengers are boarding, the airline employee rolls over on her stomach and seems to start talking, though the video cuts off.

The flight attendant was filmed hiding in the overheard luggage compartment.
Lloyd told Fox News she was "perplexed" by the woman's actions and notes she was in the overhead bin "for a solid 10 minutes".

"It was very interesting," Lloyd dished. "I think she was doing it to try and be funny and make the passengers laugh."

A recent Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia began on an odd note when a passenger spotted a flight attendant laying down in the plane’s overhead compartment.
Lloyd said when the woman came down from the bin she was very nice for the remainder of the flight.

Southwest said in a statement to Fox News that its employees are known for their sense of humour.

"Southwest employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding.

"Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission

