Air noise experts checking out Coast flyovers

Peter Gardiner
4th Sep 2019 12:30 AM

AIRCRAFT Noise Ombudsman Narelle Bell has assured concerned residents her Sunshine Coast Airport flight path investigation will look at issues they had raised, such as the public consultation targeting a small proportion of the affected community.

Ms Bell is looking closely at Airservices Australia’s refusal to extend the consultation period and the quality of the consultations, and the division of responsibility and actions for community engagement between Airservices and Sunshine Coast Council.

Her office is also considering if Airservices’ environmental impact statement aligns with the 2014 EIS process.

“I understand this (overall investigation) remains an issue of considerable concern for many of you and, like you, I am keen to have the issues addressed both quickly and thoroughly,” Ms Bell said.

“We continue to investigate and unfortunately cannot yet say when we might be ready to finalise our investigations into a report.”

