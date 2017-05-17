AIR Noosa celebrates 25 years an active force

CAPITAL LANDMARK: Founding AIR Noosa president with Wendy and Doug Ruttan at the 25th celebrations.

MORE than 100 self-funded retirees who packed the South Pacific Resort to mark 25 years of Noosa activism for a better deal could only look back longingly to 1992 when investment interests rates were a comparatively juicy 7.5%.

Association of Independent Retirees Noosa president John Paine said back then, when 265 retirees crammed the now-defunct Noosa Heads Bowls Club at the foundation meeting, they bemoaned that interests rates had "plummeted” from their highs of 17% and better.

"One of the main catalysts for that particular meeting was interests rates,” Mr Paine said.

"Many retirees were struggling to survive.

"It would be interesting to see how many people turned up to a meeting back then, if interest rates were 2%.

"They probably don't know how lucky they were.”

Mr Paine told the group, which included a smattering of foundation members including first Noosa president Geoff Davis, the AIR organisation today was as important as in those early years. He said Noosa was one of the stronger AIR branches and the membership had been remarkably consistent over 25 years, which was "very heartening”.

"There is no doubt the government is always looking for money. And they must look at our superannuation and see a giant pot of gold and they love to get their hands on it,” he said.

"We've worked hard all our lives, we've paid our taxes, we've employed a lot of people who pay taxes, we've contributed to society in lots of ways.

"We're not really a big cost to government and one would expect that because of it we'd be applauded for our achievements ... however we have to continually defend ourselves and our positions to maintain the current status quo.”

Mr Davis said 25 years ago his members were largely ignored by both sides of politics and that first meeting was "packed to the doors” with self-funded retirees.

"We've experienced the global financial crisis, we've had the pleasant experience of being able to earn 17.9% on cash on deposit and now you're lucky if you get 2%,” he said.

"And a new challenge has emerged with the Federal Budget and that's banks.”

He said most in the room would have bank shares and receive bank dividends.

"The government tells us too, that banks are a bit on the nose and they're taxing them,” he said.

Mr Davis said every day 700 people in Australia turned 65 so the ageing population was growing and "we hope many of them can fund their own retirement”.

He said the Noosa branch investment group enabled members to form their own investment strategies.