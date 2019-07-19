Air of romance in Noosa and passion for dance

GOLDEN COUPLE: Gerald and Kathleen Victor have found a new zest for life since mastering ballroom dancing.

LOVE was definitely in the air when the life of Noosa's Gerald Victor turned strictly ballroom a quarter of a century ago.

Gerald, a still fast on his feet 73-year-old, first discovered the joys of formal dancing after his marriage ended and he found himself suddenly in need of a dance partner to fall in step with.

Enter the lithe and lovely Kathleen for whom he learned to have all the right moves.

"She was my first dance partner and I ended up marrying her,” Gerald said.

"We're still dancing.”

Not only that but winning at the highest level in a dance style that requires great mental strength as well as agility.

Gerald and Kathleen recently shone on the dance floor at the Gold Coast Classic taking home gold medals for waltz, foxtrot, and quickstep.

"In 2002 we were Queensland champion in three styles,” he said.

"Not many people know much about competitive ballroom dancing. Dancing is not in your feet, it's in your head.

"It's a scientific fact that dancing is one of those things like crosswords, that keeps you mentally agile as you get older.

"It teaches you dedication and discipline and for men, personal hygiene,” Gerald said.

He said male dancers quickly learn to wash well to keep their partner happy so, "sweat's not in, bad breath's not in, having a shave is required”.

Coached by Australian champion Luke Brown at Templeton's Dance Centre at Eumundi for the last seven years, Gerald said he is "a no-nonsense hard disciplinarian but he gets results as we know”.

For this couple dancing has proven to be "one of the secrets to a happy, healthy life”.

"My body doesn't work like it used to these days, but the secret to life is just keep on dancing.”

Peter Gardiner