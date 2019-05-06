Menu
The airport expansion is well under way.
Air space studies have all been done

6th May 2019 12:05 PM

THE Sunshine Coast Airport expansion environmental impact statement took into consideration the potential impacts from changes to aircraft operations within a 20 nautical mile radius of the airport.

That is according to a Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman who said this 40km area includes Marcus Beach, Castaways Beach, Lake Weyba, Peregian Beach and surrounding communities.

"Sunshine Coast Council will not be preparing a separate EIS for these areas as requested by Noosa Shire Council,” she said.

"There was widespread communication about the EIS during its development, including distribution of information brochures to households, significant coverage including paid advertisements in all forms of local media, extensive information available online and community consultation forums conducted throughout the Sunshine Coast Council and Noosa Shire Council areas.”

She said this included an information kiosk at Peregian Springs Shopping Centre as well as other localities in Noosa Shire.

"The EIS clearly showed a flight path that crosses the coastline near Marcus Beach and Castaways Beach and overflying Lake Weyba.

"There is minimal change in the proposed airspace and flight paths design developed by Airservices Australia to that which appeared in the EIS.”

"The EIS concluded that the predicted risk associated with air pollutants with the potential to affect human health was, at worst, very low and the risk associated with impacts to ecosystems was found to be negligible,”the spokeswoman said.

