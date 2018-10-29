Menu
Takata airbags have been found to be responsible for several deaths around the world. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
AIRBAG RECALL: How to check if your car is safe

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2018 9:19 AM

FOLLOWING a shocking report by 60 Minutes on the number of Australian cars still on the road with faulty Takata airbags, there is a simple way to check if your car is affected by the recall.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has set up a website tool which allows motorists to check if their car is affected.

The website is: www.ismyairbagsafe.com.au and motorists can enter their vehicle license plate and their state to check if their car is affected.

Alternatively, you can text the word TAKATA to 0487 247 224.

The tool collates information provided from National Exchange of Vehicle and Driver Information System (NEVDIS), VFACTs and participating vehicle brands.

Vehicles that have been privately imported or supplied by an importer may return an unknown status. If this relates to you you should contact your vehicle importer or brand directly.

For a definite answer, motorists are encouraged to contact their vehicle brand or importer.

On 28 February 2018, the Assistant Minister to the Federal Treasurer, the Hon Michael Sukkar, issued a compulsory recall notice for all vehicles fitted with faulty Takata airbags.

The Australian recall includes vehicles produced by FCAI member brands including Ford, GM Holden (including Opel and Saab), Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, BMW, Chrysler, Ferrari, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota.

