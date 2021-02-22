Airline launches Coast flights to fly-in, fly-out hub

Sunshine Coast Airport has joined forces with Alliance Airlines, and Central Highlands Regional Council to offer seats between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald to the public from March 1. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Sunshine Coast Airport has joined forces with Alliance Airlines, and Central Highlands Regional Council to offer seats between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald to the public from March 1. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A new flight service from the Sunshine Coast Airport is set to make life easier for fly-in, fly-out workers.

The airport has joined forces with Alliance Airlines and Central Highlands Regional Council to offer seats between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald to the public from March 1.

The twice weekly services were previously charter only.

Sunshine Coast Airport Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodie welcomed the new arrangement and believed it would provide tremendous additional value between the two regions.

"We know this is an important route to support the many fly-in, fly-out mining workers who travel between Emerald and the Sunshine Coast each week," he said.

"Opening the service to the general public provides key business links for the mining, resource and agricultural industries, as well as serving travellers who are visiting friends and family."

What they said: Coast identities have say on stadium

Claim looms on council's $40m airport PFAS clean-up

He said the flights would also boost tourism in both destinations by giving Coast locals the chance to "explore the natural wonders and geological surprises the Central Highlands region has to offer".

"We expect the Sunshine Coast will be popular with Emerald residents, who will embrace our beautiful beaches, magnificent hinterland and vibrant beach towns," Mr Brodie said.

Alliance Airlines Chief Executive Officer Lee Schofield welcomed the new services.

"We're delighted to be offering these services to Emerald, our third new destination from Sunshine Coast Airport following our successful launch of services to Cairns and Canberra during 2020," he said.

Off-peak and peak services on the route will cost $129 and $155 respectively.

Alliance Airlines passenger fares between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald include taxes and a 20kg bag of checked baggage.

To book, click here.