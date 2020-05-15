Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
aerial
aerial
News

Airline’s plan to bring Aussies home

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th May 2020 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Airport will host regular international repatriation flights from next week, allowing Australians stranded abroad to return home without seeking dedicated charter services.

Qatar Airways has announced that from next Thursday it will be operating three flights per week to Brisbane Airport from the Qatari capital Doha, with linking flights available from other European destinations.

Operating on an Airbus A350-1000, each flight will offer 46 business seats and 281 economy seats.

The new service would be an opportunity for overseas Australians to return home, according to Qatar Airways group chief executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

"We know this is an anxious time for many stranded travellers around the world who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways previously transported more than 5000 travellers and 270 tonnes of cargo while operating out of Brisbane between late April and early May after receiving previous short-term flight approval.

 

 

"Qatar Airways received exceptional approval to operate short term services to Brisbane to repatriate the many tourists, students and diplomats who wanted to go back to their home countries," Mr Al Baker said.

"With the resumption of these (three, weekly) flights, we are supporting critical passenger movements, and aiming to alleviate some of those anxieties."

The company will now operate 21 passenger flights into Australia from Doha, including four flights per week to Perth as well as daily flights out of Sydney and Melbourne - with connections from Qatar Airways' 16 destinations in Europe, including London, Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam.

The airline plans to add an additional seven European destinations by the end of June.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

 

Originally published as Airline's plan to bring Aussies home

More Stories

aviation brisbane coronavirus qatar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No blue card boycott threat from these fire heroes

        premium_icon No blue card boycott threat from these fire heroes

        News The Noosa North Shore Rural Fire Brigade officer in charge who has 20 years experience as a volunteer firefighter is keen to douse any anxieties felt by locals about...

        School’s out as new development offers ‘no real upside’

        premium_icon School’s out as new development offers ‘no real upside’

        Education Owners of a Coast school that has spread across the country and internationally say...

        Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        premium_icon Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        Health A Noosa GP is administering flu shots at a drive through service to keep locals...

        One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        premium_icon One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        News How being flexible saved this iconic Hastings St restaurant now ready to open their...