Airport cafe worker positive for COVID

A worker at a Melbourne Airport cafe has been revealed as the positive case responsible for the late night alert for terminal 4.

Brunetti cafe has been added to the COVID-19 public exposure sites list after the employee worked a shift on Tuesday.

The health department said the worker was a household contact of a previously confirmed case associated with the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn outbreak.

The public exposure site alert for the airport has raised fears the outbreak could spread interstate as a decision on a snap lockdown in Victoria looms.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to address the media later on Friday after meeting with health officials.

The health department issued an urgent alert at 12.35am on Friday for the Brunetti cafe inside terminal 4 after a confirmed case visited the venue.

Anyone who was at the cafe from 4.45am to 1.15pm on February 9 needs to isolate immediately, get tested and remain quarantined for 14 days.

Brunetti has been closed until further notice with a deep clean of the cafe completed overnight.

There are also concerns the virus could spread interstate.

NSW health authorities are advising people who have arrived from Victoria since January 27 to check whether they have visited a COVID-19 exposure site.

NSW Health said anyone who has visited an exposed venue in Victoria must immediately get tested and isolate for up to 14 days.

Queensland has also tightened its border.

Travellers entering Queensland from Victoria will be forced to complete a border declaration pass.

South Australia has closed its border with greater Melbourne.

The news comes after a further two cases linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn outbreak were confirmed late on Thursday night, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 13.

Both cases were household primary close contacts of previously announced cases.

There are now 29 venues on Victoria's "tier 1" public exposure sites list.

Anyone who has visited a "tier 1" exposure site is required to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

The Holiday Inn at Tullamarine Airport was evacuated on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Sunbury Square Shopping Centre remains a "tier 2" exposure site with those at the venues between 3.40pm and 4.30pm on February 5 strongly encouraged to urgently get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

"The locations on this list are not a current risk to the public and you can visit them in line with current restrictions," the health department said.

"These premises have had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period.

"This does not mean that there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises and you can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.

"If you have visited an exposure site lately but not in the specified time, please continue to monitor for symptoms. Isolate and get a coronavirus test if symptoms develop."

For a full list of public exposure sites visit the health department website.

Originally published as Airport cafe worker positive for COVID