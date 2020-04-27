Menu
Crime

Airport grinds to halt but COVID-19 fines continue

by Patrick Billings
27th Apr 2020 1:33 PM
QUEENSLAND has seen no new arrivals at domestic airports for the first time in weeks, new figures show.

A COVID-19 update by Queensland Police listed zero domestic Queensland airport passengers yesterday.

That's down from the more than 400 people who arrived on Saturday and the 572 passengers flying into Queensland on Friday.

But people were still caught flouting COVID-19 restrictions with 53 fines issued for breaching public health directions.

Authorities have now issued 1468 infringement notices related to the deadly virus since March 27. This equates to at least $1.96 million.

Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6,672 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

People charged with failing to comply with a health direction can face a maximum $13,000 fine.

 

 

Nearly 2,500 vehicles were stopped at the Queensland border yesterday with 25 turned around. More than a 100 people were directed into quarantine after showing up at road borders.

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is providing ongoing support to Queensland Health as part of a co-ordinated whole of government response to the COVID-19 situation," a police statement said.

Under the provisions of the Public Health Act, police officers can take enforcement action against anyone who is failing to comply with public health directions set out by the Chief Health Officer.

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering."

 

 

