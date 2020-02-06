Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
a a a a a a
a a a a a a
News

Airport traffic chaos after horror fatal crash

by Ben Graham
6th Feb 2020 6:53 AM

One person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning - causing traffic to back up 5km.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mascot after the vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane about 5.40am this morning.

Police say five people were travelling in the northbound while the driver of the southbound vehicle was the sole occupant.

"A passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, three others have been seriously injured. All have been taken to hospital," police said in a statement.

"The driver of southbound vehicle has been taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing."

There is heavy traffic in the area with diversions in place at Southern Cross Drive and Wentworth Street. The Airport Tunnel southbound is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 

 

Crash Investigators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash sydney airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor and Bachelorette 'villain' finds love

        premium_icon Councillor and Bachelorette 'villain' finds love

        News Former reality TV 'villain' dishes on time in the spotlight and how the love of his life has helped him through.

        Author’s inspiring message to ‘do what matters’

        premium_icon Author’s inspiring message to ‘do what matters’

        News ‘I’ve learnt to spend my time doing something that really matters:’ Author shares...

        19 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        premium_icon 19 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        News Noosa 2020 council election: Candidates running for a seat

        New Noosa candidate ‘here to help, not bitch’

        premium_icon New Noosa candidate ‘here to help, not bitch’

        News Noosa businesswoman to stand for council at March election.