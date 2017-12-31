Alan Pirie's exhibition to intrigue

DETAIL: An upcoming exhibition at Wan'din'in Arts Space Eumundi will show artworks in a variety of styles and mediums by artist Alan Pirie.

AN EXHIBITION by an award-winning artist will open on January 12 in Eumundi, presenting a range of incredibly fine, realistic detail, to sharp, abstract concepts.

Different Sides is the upcoming exhibition at Wan'din'in Arts Space Eumundi, showcasing a variety of styles and mediums by artist Alan Pirie.

Discover Eumundi manager Wendy Birrell said the exhibition is sure to intrigue a broad audience.

"Alan's high level of skill and expertise is displayed in his realistic depictions of wildlife,” Ms Birrell said.

"These beautifully executed drawings have a strength that almost demands them to be studied in detail for their lifelike qualities and fineness.

"Alan's knowledge of his subject and his obvious skill in executing these pieces will delight gallery visitors. Alan brings to life what could easily be simply a 2D drawing, making much more.”

Alan was recently a finalist in the Noosa Regional Gallery's 2017 Lyn McCrea Memorial Drawing Prize.

In contrast to Alan's drawings are his oil paintings, created in a surrealist style using a very strong pallet featuring primary colours.

Having spent his early life in Scotland and Germany, Alan moved to New Zealand in 1994.

It was in his new homeland in 1999 that he found a new direction, inspired by the vibrant colours of New Zealand.

Here he returned to painting in oils and developed his own abstract style.

He said he is sometimes "spiritually motivated” in his paintings and allows his intuition to guide him on his journey on the canvas.

Alan currently works on commissions and exhibitions, primarily painting contemporary works in oils, as well as fine graphite drawings.

Different Sides opens on Friday, January 12 at 6pm. All are welcome and there will be a cash bar and nibbles. The exhibition runs until Sunday, February 11.

Wan'din'in Arts Space is at the rear of Discover Eumundi Centre at 73 Memorial Drive, Eumundi.