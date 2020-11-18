Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Domestic violence has been on the rise this year in Noosa.
Domestic violence has been on the rise this year in Noosa.
Crime

‘Alarming’ spike in Noosa domestic violence levels

Peter Gardiner
18th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Domestic violence in Noosa has spiked almost 20 per cent this year according to local police, fuelling a call for locals to turn out in large numbers for a day of action later this month.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll has told a Zonta Noosa meeting there were 89 domestic and family violence applications made since the start of the year.

“With still over six weeks remaining this calendar year we can expect these numbers to reach around 109 police applications or an increase of about 18 per cent on last year,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

Shock rise in DV orders in Noosa

Fed up beach drivers dob in ‘Teewah Tools’

He said there had been 66 breaches of domestic violence orders recorded in Noosa since July 1.

“We are projected to be up 21 per cent on last year’s financial year figures if this trend continues,” he said.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Sen-Sgt Ben Carroll.
Noosa police officer-in-charge Sen-Sgt Ben Carroll.

Sen-Sgt Carroll urged community members impacted by domestic violence to seek assistance from the various support agencies operating across the Noosa Shire.

Zonta Noosa president Margie Fisher described the statistics as alarming and highlighted a need to drive greater awareness of women’s rights violations in the community.

Ms Fisher is calling on the Noosa community to join the Say No to Violence Against Women Walk on Sunday, November 29.

She said people were encouraged to take action to influence the legal protections as well as changing gender-based attitudes and behaviours to end violence against women and girls.

Such violence, Ms Fisher said, included mental, emotional and financial abuse and she encouraged Noosa to adopt the official campaign colour of orange.

“We are delighted at the level of support that Zonta is receiving for this campaign,” she said.

“Noosa Council are displaying a banner at the start of the walk in Noosaville, the Hastings Street Association are organising orange lighting for the main Hastings St roundabout, while Bendigo Bank and the Noosa Library are hosting promotional displays for the whole duration of the event.”

The Zonta Noosa walk will start at 8am on November 29 at the Noosaville Lions Park sound stage near the Noosa Yacht Club in Gympie Tce.

domestic violence offences noosa community support noosa police zonta noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV payout: Survivor receives $50k for decade of torment

        Premium Content DV payout: Survivor receives $50k for decade of torment

        News A woman who received $50,000 in damages from her ex-husband for a decade of torment has urged other victims to take civil action.

        ‘Boxing saved my life’: Teen athlete’s eating disorder fight

        Premium Content ‘Boxing saved my life’: Teen athlete’s eating disorder fight

        Sport Protecting herself wasn’t always so important for Coast boxer

        12 of the Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        Premium Content 12 of the Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        Business Here are 12 of the Sunshine Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

        17 arrested after major crackdown on illegal marijuana

        Premium Content 17 arrested after major crackdown on illegal marijuana

        Crime WATCH: Police arrest 17 people in major drug operation