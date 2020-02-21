'Talking nonsense': Albanese rubbishes coal-fired power plant

FEDERAL Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has accused the Federal Government of "talking nonsense" in backing the proposed Collinsville coal-fired power station.

During his speech to progressive Australian think tank Per Capita in Melbourne today, Mr Albanese reinforced Labor's commitment to adopt the carbon neutral target of zero net emissions by the year 2050.

He said action on climate change would mean more jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices.

"We should be a clean energy superpower - harnessing the wind and sun to spark a new manufacturing boom and power generations of jobs, developing a hydrogen industry," Mr Albanese said.

SPRUIKING RENEWABLES: Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

"Instead we have the government talking nonsense that they themselves have dismissed previously.

"This includes using taxpayer funds for a proposed new coal-fired power station in Collinsville."

Mr Albanese hit out at the Coalition ­Government's pledge of $4 million to a feasibility study for the Collinsville project last week.

"This is just hush money for the climate sceptics who are stopping any real reform and who stopped the National Energy Guarantee supported by Turnbull, Morrison and Frydenberg," he said.

"It's pathetic. If it made sense the market would provide funding."

Mr Albanese declared the party had been working behind the scenes to develop Labor's new "positive agenda", which he dubbed the Labor Renewal Project.

His speech comes after the party suffered an election drubbing in Queensland last year, partly due to the party's position on coal jobs and Adani's Carmichael mine.