Wife stabber’s creepy dashcam audio

Albert Tedford was jailed for nine years on Friday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

DRIVING nowhere in particular around Melbourne's northern suburbs having just tried in vain to slit his wife's throat, 76-year-old Albert Tedford was rambling to himself.

He was confused, angry, regretful and looking to do more damage. Less than an hour earlier, on October 16, 2017, Tedford had stabbed, slashed, punched and kicked his partner of 25 years.

He had told her "I've got something for you" in a monotone voice before producing a long kitchen knife and thrusting it towards her.

She fought him off and he fled. On the road from Reservoir to Coburg, he ranted in a conversation to himself that was captured on his dashcam audio recorder and later presented to police who viewed it as a confession.

"Let's just do it, Albert," Tedford said to himself.

"I need a f**king semi-trailer … You're in big trouble, boy-o … Man-o-man, I used the wrong knife … I tried to stick (her) … and the c**t wouldn't die."

Albert Tedford leaves after sentencing at the Supreme Court in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Tedford's rant was read out to the Victorian Supreme Court on Friday before the septuagenarian was jailed for nine years for attempted murder and for recklessly engaging in conduct that put members of the public in danger when he intentionally drove the car in front of a train.

"I need a train, a f**king choo-choo train," he said to himself.

Back at the home the couple shared, Bridie Tedford, 62, was lying on the loungeroom floor covered in blood having wrestled the knife away.

She had 13 sharp stab wounds and cuts across her face and scalp. She'd been stabbed in the chest and the side and had the blunt blade dragged across her neck. Her hands were covered in defensive wounds.

Justice John Champion read out graphic details of the attack that came seemingly out of the blue after Mrs Tedford had finished changing his colostomy bag.

He said the pair were drinking but Tedford "became a little irrational".

"She suggested you might need to see a psychologist," Mr Champion told the court.

"About 6.15pm, you phoned a friend and told him you felt depressed.

Bridie Tedford leaves the Supreme Court on Friday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

"Later that night, you entered the bungalow (where Mrs Tedford slept separate from her husband) and, unknown to your wife, deadlocked the door behind you.

"That night, after assisting you with the colostomy bag, she handed the scissors back to you. She went to close the back door … you went to the kitchen where you selected a knife about six to eight inches long.

"She heard you say 'I've got something for you' in a 'monotone voice'.

"She asked what you were doing and if you'd 'taken something' to which you replied 'I've taken enough of you'."

The court heard Tedford stabbed his wife in the chest before she fell to the floor. When there, she protected her face and head as he tried to stab her again and again.

"You are going to die tonight and I'm going to die tonight," he told her. "We are both going to die tonight."

A 17-year-old neighbour heard Mrs Tedford's screams for help and called triple-0.

"At one stage, you rubbed her blood-covered arm, saying, 'it's all right'. She said: 'I'm not (going to die). You may be, but I'm not.'"

Bridie Tedford suffered 13 stab wounds and several cuts and abrasions. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Tedford said nothing as he was sentenced. Mr Champion read out victim impact statements from Mrs Tedford and her family.

The victim says now that she "experiences horrific nightmares and is scared of shadows". She remains fearful of being approached and attacked.

Her daughter said she felt "physically ill" when she arrived at hospital and saw her mother, covered in cuts and bandages but full of "fear, confusion and disbelief".

Nobody was seriously injured when Tedford drove his car in front of a train at Coburg. Tedford suffered a series of abrasions but the judge said he was "selfish" and did not consider how his actions could have put members of the public in danger of serious harm or death.

Mr Champion said Tedford was not a significant threat to harm his wife again given his age and the length of his sentence. But he acknowledged that Mrs Tedford would suffer the physical and psychological scars for the rest of her life.

"She will have scarring that will remain enduring visual reminders of your attack on her," Mr Champion said.

Tedford will not be eligible for parole until at least 2024.