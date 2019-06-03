Menu
INJURED: Little Albi was seriously injured when hit by a car on Saturday.
Albi hit by car in Hastings St, Noosa

Michele Sternberg
by
3rd Jun 2019 10:01 AM

NOOSA'S beloved albino brush turkey, Albi, remains in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Hastings St on Saturday morning.

Initial reports indicated he did not have any broken limbs, however Albi sustained internal injuries and is being cared for at Eumundi Wildlife Centre.

Albi is receiving around the clock care and will be seen by a vet again on Monday.

Albi was first spotted in the popular tourist strip a couple of months ago, was regularly seen wandering through shops and cafes and quickly became a firm favourite.

Albi is quite a rarity.

The last time an albino brush turkey was seen in Hastings St was in 2010.

