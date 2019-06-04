Albi the brush turkey battling head and internal injuries

ALBI the albino brush turkey has serious head and internal injuries and remains in a serious condition under the watchful eye of experts at the Eumundi Wildlife Centre.

"At this point in time it is serious,” a spokesperson from the Eumundi Wildlife Centre said.

"We have to take this day by day.

"She had an anaesthetic yesterday (Monday) and it was touch and go with that but she got through the anaesthetic and we know a little more about her injuries from that.

"She has major issues with head trauma, with eye and ear injuries, and internal injuries.

"She is as well as can be expected.

"With support and medication we hope she can turn around ... but the prognosis is quite poor.

"At the end of the day she has to fight, too.”

The spokesperson described her as "a beautiful patient”.

"She's a beautiful patient, particularly striking because she's white.

"We are certainly hopeful that it will all be a lovely, happy ending.”

With all wild animals, stress can be a factor in their recovery.

"Brush turkeys themselves are very hardy birds however we do see that they prefer to be in the wild and not confined,” the spokesperson said.

"We are keeping her calm and comfortable... making sure that with our treatment we're not aggravating any injuries that she has.

"We are definitely taking as much as a hands-off approach as we can but still making her comfortable with the medication. It's a fine line.”

The spokesperson said it could be "a couple of weeks” before they know whether Albi will make a full recovery.