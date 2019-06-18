Menu
HEALING: Albi the albino brush turkey.
Albino brush turkey on road to recovery

18th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

NOOSA'S much-loved albino brush turkey, Albi, has turned a corner in her recovery after being hit by a car in Hastings St two weeks ago.

She is being cared for by vets at the RSPCA wildlife care centre in Eumundi and "things are looking up for her”.

"Albi was seen by the vets this morning and, at this stage, is doing quite well,” an RSPCA spokeswoman said on Friday.

She said Albi was now eating on her own, but it was too early to tell if her head injuries would cause permanent damage.

Albi will remain under observation for another week to give her a chance to fully recover.

"If she does make a full recovery we will be releasing her back at the location she came from so she will be released back to Hastings St,” the spokeswoman said.

The rare albino brush turkey is winning hearts at the Eumundi wildlife care centre with her fighting spirit.

Residents have been urged to donate to the RSPCA to cover the cost of her care.

To donate, go to www. rspca.org.au/start-your- donation-story and make sure you specify the donation is for Albi.

