Alcohol delivery to your doorstep

DOORSTEP DELIVERY: Storeman Corey Hauser has started delivering alcohol to the doorsteps of Lockyer Valley residents.

BEER is just a phone call away for thirsty Lockyer Valley drinkers, with the Porters Plainland Hotel's Bottlemart launching its new home delivery service.

The initiative provides alcohol, cigarettes, soft drinks and bar snacks to the doorstep of online customers from Placid Hills to Tallegalla and from Lockrose to Laidley South within an hour of ordering.

Porters Plainland hotel manager Michael Porter said the new service had increased the number of potential customers.

"We live in a pretty diverse area out here and some people don't have licences or cars ... but with our delivery we can cover a big area," Mr Porter said.

Customers have the option to place their order on the Bottlemart website or by downloading the Bottlemart app from the App Store or from Google Play.

"From the app you can view all our product range and you choose the option for delivery or click and collect," he said.

"You're not restricted to that one-hour delivery; you can order days in advance and pick the time slot."

Since launching the service earlier this month, the company has delivered almost 45 orders, but retail manager Sonja Skelton said demand was expected to increase in the lead-up to Christmas.

"We are getting a lot of repeat customers and people are recommending (the service) to their friends," Mrs Skelton said.

"They don't have to get out of their pyjamas if they don't want to."

Responsible Service of Alcohol laws still apply, with delivery drivers trained to treat online customers the same as in-store.

"If the driver suspects the person who has ordered is under age they have the right to question them," Mrs Skelton said.

The laws also prohibit the delivery of alcohol to intoxicated customers.

Porters staff have urged locals to trial the initiative and have offered free delivery to new customers with their first order when they use the code word BOTTLEMART.

Porters also confirmed its potential to offer a food delivery service in the future to stay up-to-date with the modern catering industry.