Aldi item a total game-changer

There is one item going on sale as part of Aldi's camping special buys that is set to fly out the door.

Greetings to you from Victoria - where we aren't allowed to do much right now, due to lockdown.

Lockdown is a large part of the reason that I have become so well versed in what is coming up in the Aldi Special Buys range. It is causing people around me to raise their eyebrows in concern.

But I will not be deterred. Because on one hand, there is literally nothing else to do. But also, my vigilant trawling of the weekly catalogue has meant I have been given advance warning of a Special Buy that is now my beacon of hope in these dark times. This is the item that is going to make my post lockdown life one filled with joy, good times, sunshine and rainbows. It is not overstating it to say this inanimate object is giving me a reason to go on.

As I am a Top Sort, I am sharing my discovery with you. Because you, my fellow Australian, you also deserve to enjoy the warmer months in style after our winter of discontent.

Behold, the WAECO Portable Fridge Freezer.

God. What a thing of beauty. I almost tear up looking at it.

"Why are you getting so worked up about that?" I hear nobody in particular ask.

This on-the-go fridge represents everything I want from post lockdown life. It heralds a good time in the sunshine. It represents being somewhere other than my apartment. It will facilitate lazy days in the park (in the great outdoors, where the chance of spreading the virus are lessened) with family and friends, whose faces have been so dearly missed. It will keep the champagne and prawns that we are treating ourselves to perfectly chilled. It will come to the beach and mind my towel while I take a dip. It will come camping. When I go on a regional road trip it will keep the ridiculous amounts of soft cheese I purchased from a charming providore chilled. I think about a mate asking me to piff them a tinny from this portable fridge, and it makes my heart sing.

Romantic notions aside, according to some pals who are serious about camping, it's a damn good piece of gear to have if you're venturing off on the road (and look, who isn't fantasising about embracing the gypsy lifestyle). It holds 47 cans, has an internal LED light, has built-in 3 stage battery protection, and cools to -18c.

I don't know what any of that means, but they seem impressed by it.

It costs $499 which is a bit of a splurge, but to be honest I have probably saved that on Ubers and bar tabs since lockdown began, and damn it, I've earned it.

There are some other items on sale this Saturday, September 12 that may also pique the interest of anyone looking to embrace the camping life:

People seem to be pretty excited about this tent - it's an 'instant up' tent, which *should* limit fights putting it up. The six-person version is $149 and the four-person version is $129.

Anyway, if anyone wants me Saturday morning I will be fly-kicking my way through my local Aldi to secure one of these al fresco fridges. I might be one of those people you see on the news getting in a scuffle with fellow shoppers who have nabbed the last remaining items.

Just kidding. Social distancing won't allow it.

A fun idea for anyone else still in lockdown? Purchase this queen air mattress along with the tent and you can send your kids (or your partner or whoever is annoying you the most) to the backyard for a little holiday.