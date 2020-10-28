Aldi selling dupe of $400 item

It might still be too early to put up the Christmas tree but it hasn't stopped Aldi from bringing back one of its most popular festive-themed Special Buys.

The discount supermarket chain will again be selling its $99 pre-lit Christmas tree that has consistently sold out in previous years.

At 2.13 metres and with lights already attached it's a bargain, with mums previously labelling it the "best $100 I've spent".

The tree will hit Aldi stores on November 4 but has already created a buzz on Facebook where shoppers have warned those keen to get their hands on the tree to get in quick.

At just $99, Aldi's pre-lit Christmas tree is a cult favourite among shoppers.

"I bought one 3 years ago and it is so so good. Better than my $400 one from David Jones that I had previously!" one person wrote in the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group.

People also praised the tree's quick set-up saying it took just five minutes as all the branches were already attached.

"I've had it for 3 years and love it," one person wrote. "It's just a couple of pieces that link together, then you fold down the branches. There are so many branches that it actually looks decent even if you can't be bothered unfolding / fluffing up the smaller branches."

Others said Aldi's tree was perfect for families as you could change the light's colours from white to multi-coloured or a mixture of both.

Target's $89 wooden tree has divided people. Picture: Facebook.

'EYESORE': TARGET WOODEN CHRISTMAS TREE DIVIDES

Shoppers looking for a tree that's a little less traditional could head into Target, with the department store selling a unique wooden Christmas tree for $89.

Instead of leafy branches the minimalist tree branches are pieces of wood, with a plain star on top.

In a post in the Target Mums Australia Facebook group many shoppers baulked at the tree's $89 price tag for "sticks".

"Worth $25 no more," one person wrote, while another commented: "80 bucks?? Surely that's not right."

Another said the tree reminded them of "collecting sticks as a kid and making these trees" as a child, while one person was more blunt and said the tree was a "bloody eyesore".

However, not everyone disliked the minimalist tree with shoppers saying the tree's simple style was "stunning" and would make decorating easier.

"I love this style! I have been quoted $800 for something similar and think $89 is a bargain," one mum commented.

Aldi's prelit Christmas tree will be available from November 4, however, there may be delays at some stores. Customers are advised to visit Aldi's website for up-to-date information.

Originally published as Aldi selling dupe of $400 item