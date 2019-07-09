Menu
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    New Tewantin centenarian: 'canophobia' and dram makes 100no

    New Tewantin centenarian: 'canophobia' and dram makes 100no

    News Des reveals all in his secret to a long life

    'We will continue to support festival': Seqwater

    'We will continue to support festival': Seqwater

    News Seqwater to "continue support” festival despite 2020 works

    Bumper crowds in Noosa for winter holidays

    Bumper crowds in Noosa for winter holidays

    News Bumper season, says Tourism Noosa boss

    Noosa Shire local wins global indigenous cookbook award

    Noosa Shire local wins global indigenous cookbook award

    News Ex-Pomona man takes out world prize